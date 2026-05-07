Lagac out to sustain winning run in San Pablo juniors tennis

Fresh from a two-title romp in last week’s Bagong Pilipinas Juniors tennis tournament, Miguel Lagac III hopes to sustain his winning momentum as he headlines a stacked field in the San Pablo Juniors Age Group Championships at the 7 Lakes courts in San Pablo City, Laguna.

The Group 2 tournament, sanctioned by Philta and Universal Tennis Ranking, got under way Thursday (May 7), featuring competitions in four boys’ age-group categories. The girls’ singles events in the 12-, 14-, 16- and 18-and-under divisions begin Friday.

Lagac dominated the two higher divisions at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center last week and enters the tournament brimming with confidence. The Quezon City standout is expected to face stiff competition in the boys’ 16-and-U class from Antonio Bengzon, Nicholas Andal, Kenjie Kue, Fisher Tiango, Don Bermejo, Elijah Okano and Casimir Briggs.

He also heads the cast in the premier boys’ 18-and-U division, where he will battle Andal, Kue, Bengzon, Karl Almiron, Aeyshaun Gomez, Bryan Malbog and Prince Cuenza. Several unranked players are likewise eager to shake up the rankings and make their presence felt across all eight divisions in both the boys’ and girls’ categories in the week-long tournament held in honor of Mayor Najie Gapangada.

With Kathlyn Bugna opting to rest following a series of dominant performances in the country’s premier talent-search program organized by the Palawan Pawnshop junior circuit headed by president/CEO Bobby Castro, the spotlight in the girls’ centerpiece 18-and-U category shifts to Astrid Cablitas, Cielo Gonzales, Ava Banson and Frances Ilagan.

Cablitas and Banson are also among the favorites in the girls’ 16-and-U division, which also features Catrice Gabriel, Lilith Rufino, Jasmine Sardona, Claire Alcala, Jana Bermejo and Yvaine Ambrad, their presence guaranteeing another intense battle showcasing both power and finesse.

Meanwhile, rising stars Jan Caleb Villeno, Jfsky Berille, Juan Antonio Cablitas and Tristan Coros are expected to figure prominently in the boys’ 14-and-U category, with Rufino, Lois Bermas, Carolina Fandino and Gabrielle Palacio tipped to contend for top honors in the girls’ side of the tournament presented by Dunlop and supported by ICON Golf and Sports and the Palawan Group of Companies.

Liam Harrow also aims to score another victory in the boys’ 12-and-U class but faces strong challenges from Noel Zoleta, Rafael Cablitas, Matias Aguilera, Drake Garcia and Lance Recto, while Elythia Comia, Jaynelle Castro, Misty Principe and Chloe Biglete are expected to dispute the title in the girls’ side.

Also at stake are the boys’ and girls’ doubles crowns in the 14- and 18-and-U divisions, according to tournament director Bobby Mangunay.