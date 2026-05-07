Former Ateneo star helps power Rizal past Mindoro; Batangas, Meycauayan up

The Rizal Xentromall Golden Coolers sustained their hot start to subdue the Mindoro Tamaraws, 84-78, on Wednesday and enter the upper half of the SportsPlus MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 2026 Season standings at the One Arena Cainta.

Jolo Mendoza, a former star of Ateneo, sparked and capped a 13-0 opening blitz by the Golden Coolers that paved the way for their third win against two losses in the round-robin elimination phase of the two-division, 28-team tournament.

With AJ Coronel hitting 4 for 4 and Mark Yee 2 for 2, the Golden Coolers drilled in 13 of 25 triple tries for a 56.5 percent accuracy that shoved them ahead 70-50 with 2 minutes and 2 seconds to go in the third quarter.

Coronel finished with 14 points and 4 rebounds to snatch the SportsPlus best player honors over Mendoza, with 16 points, laced by 3 triples, and 3 rebounds.

Joel Lee Yu contributed 8 points, highlighted by two triples, and Alwyn Alday 8 points for the Golden Coolers, who pulled the Tamaraws down to a 2-3 card.

The Tamaraws got 17 points, 12 rebounds and 6 assists from JJ Caspe, 17 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists from Bambam Gamalinda, 15 points, 6 assists and 4 rebounds from Jeco Barnale, and 12 points plus 9 rebounds from Marion Magat.

The Meycauayan Marilao Gems rebounded with a 97-73 thrashing of the Negros Hacienderos in the second game, while the Batangas City Tanduay Athletics bested Binan Tatak Gel, 73-60, in a game marred by an end-game scuffle between a league official and Binan’s JJ Pido.

The Gems halted a three-game skid and climbed to 3-3 behind Agem Miranda’s 15 points, 8 rebounds and 2 assists, and Jayson Apolonio’s 15 points and 3 rebounds.

MJ Dela Virgen chipped in 13 points, Jimboy Pasturan 11, and Patrick Ramos and Shawn Argente 10 each for the Gems.

Negros absorbed its fourth straight defeat as only Wilson Baltazar struck back with 25 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals.

Ino Comboy presided over Batangas’ offense in the fourth quarter, while Jhan Nermal’s triple with 1 minute and 36 seconds pushed the Athletics ahead, 73-60, en route to a 4-2 record.

Comboy wound up with 14 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists, followed by Ced Ablaza with 11 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists, and CJ Isit with 9 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists.