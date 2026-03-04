Batangas bags playoff berth; Caloocan trounces Quezon

Batangas silenced Biñan for a long time in the fourth quarter and scored a 74-58 rout on Tuesday, March 3, to secure a playoff slot in Group A in the 2026 MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Preseason Invitational at the Alonte Sports Arena in Biñan, Laguna.

The Batangas City Tanduay Rum Masters held the Lagunenses scoreless for 6 minutes and 36 seconds and came through with 12 points to pull away, 72-48, and seal their sixth win against a loss in the nine-team group.

Ino Camboy, a prized recruit from the Mindoro Tamaraws, presided over the Rum Masters’ romp with 17 points, spiked by four triples, and 3 rebounds to earn best player honors over Rhinwill Yambing with 12 points, and Dawn Ochea with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Ced Ablaza tallied 8 points and 7 rebounds, and Jeckster Apinan had 11 rebounds, which enabled Batangas to rule the boards, 48-40.

Biñan could only hit 1 of 18 triple attempts and tumbled to 3-3 as only Carlo Lastimosa fired back with 12 points, 4 assists and 2 rebounds.

Caloocan struck from afar in the homestretch and subdued Quezon Province, 72-60, in the second game.

The count was tight, 60-61, until the Batang Kankaloo drilled in three triples, highlighted by Eric Camson’s dagger back-to-back threes that sealed Caloocan’s fifth win against a loss in Group B.

The Batang Kankaloo converted five triples in the fourth quarter, including two by Kean Baclaan and one by Dom Escobar, that pulled down the Huskers to their first loss after four wins.

Baclaan wound up with 18 points, 6 assists and 3 rebounds and was named the best player at the expense of Jammer Jamito, with 17 points, 9 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 blocks.

Esobar finished with 8 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists for Caloocan, which inched closer to a playoff berth.