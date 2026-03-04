Four islands, one vision: 5150 series elevates PH triathlon

The 5150 Triathlon Guimaras firing off this weekend is more than just the first multi-sport event hosted by the premier Western Visayas island-province – it marks the official kickoff of the country’s new triathlon season and signals the beginning of a bold sports tourism campaign that will feature some of the Philippines’ most breathtaking island destinations.

More significantly, the 5150 Guimaras on Sunday, March 8, launches the first 5150 Triathlon Islands of the Philippines Series, a four-leg circuit that brings the globally recognized IRONMAN 5150 brand to key island-provinces across the archipelago.

From Guimaras, the event goes to Camiguin on May 3, Bohol on July 12 and Samal Island in Davao City on Sept. 20.

Organized by Sunrise Events, Inc., the series forms a central pillar of the National Sports Tourism-Inter Agency Council’s program to position the Philippines as a premier destination for world-class sporting events.

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), spearheading the initiative, has made it clear: elite-level competitions will not only raise the country’s sporting profile but also spotlight its stunning natural venues. From pristine coastlines to rolling hills and scenic highways, the Philippines offers race courses unlike any other in the region.

The PSC set the tone last month with the successful staging of the Philippine Golf Championship at Wack Wack, which doubled as the opening leg of this year’s Asian Tour.

Now, the spotlight shifts to endurance sports – and to the islands.

Guimaras takes first honors, offering athletes a challenging yet picturesque 1.5-kilometer swim, 40-kilometer bike ride, and 10-kilometer run – the standard Olympic-distance 5150 format.

Under the leadership of Gov. Ma. Lucille Nava, the province embraces its role as trailblazer, setting the stage for what organizers envision as a long-term fixture in the endurance racing calendar.

From Western Visayas, the series heads south to Camiguin on May 3. Known as the “Island Born of Fire,” the pearl-shaped volcanic province in northern Mindanao will host an event of this magnitude for the first time. With its dramatic landscapes, coastal roads and turquoise waters, Camiguin promises both a visual spectacle and a competitive test for participants.

The race also forms part of Gov. XJ Romualdo’s “Isles Be There Campaign,” reinforcing the province’s push as a rising eco-adventure and sports destination.

Bohol follows on July 12, celebrating a milestone 10th staging of the 5150 event. A consistent stop in the endurance racing circuit, the Central Visayas gem has built a reputation for seamless organization, strong community support, and robust participation.

Backed by long-time partner Sun Life, Bohol’s leg underscores the sustainability and growth potential of triathlon tourism in the country.

The series concludes on Sept. 20 at Samal Island in Davao City, marking its second staging after a highly successful debut last year. With its smooth highways, white-sand beaches and vibrant local backing, Samal is poised to deliver a fitting finale to what promises to be a landmark inaugural circuit.

Supported by the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA), the 5150 Triathlon Islands of the Philippines Series is expected to attract not only the country’s top triathletes and rising stars but also seasoned international campaigners who regularly compete in IRONMAN and 5150 events.

Historically, triathlon events in the Philippines have drawn thousands of participants from across the country and abroad, generating strong tourism receipts for host communities – from hotel occupancy and restaurant traffic to transport services and local enterprise exposure. Beyond competition, these races foster community pride, volunteerism and grassroots sports development.

More than medals and podium finishes, the series represents a strategic convergence of sport, tourism and national branding. Each island leg serves as both a racecourse and a showcase – presenting the Philippines not only as a land of elite endurance athletes but as a paradise where competition meets culture, hospitality and natural beauty.

With four islands, four distinct identities, and one unified vision, the 5150 Triathlon Islands of the Philippines Series could well become a cornerstone of the country’s annual sporting calendar – and a powerful engine driving both athletic excellence and sustainable tourism growth.