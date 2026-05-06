La Salle breezes past NU, moves one win away title redemption win

By MARK REY MONTEJO

De La Salle University overcame a lethargic start and demolished National University, 25-23, 25-18, 25-18, in Game 1 of their best-of-three Finals series in the UAAP Season 88 women’s volleyball tournament here at Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City Wednesday, May, 6.

No thanks to a two-week break, the Lady Spikers appeared rusty as they struggled early in the game before rediscovering their offensive rhythm to erase an 8-14 deficit behind the efforts of Angel Canino and Shane Reterta to steal the opening set.

From there, La Salle was never in trouble again as it dictated the tempo and kept NU at bay to move one win away from completing its title redemption bid as well as avenging its sweep loss in Season 87 Finals.

Game 2 is set Saturday, May 9, at the same venue, where the Lady Spikers have an opportunity to bring back the crown at Taft – a feat it last achieved in Season 85 – and deny the Bulldogs’ three-peat bid.

That will also enable the Lady Spikers to exorcise the ghost of 2014 Finals loss to rival Ateneo