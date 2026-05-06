House pushes Labor Code fix to shield women from workplace bias

The House of Representatives has taken a stand against gender‑based discrimination in the workplace by granting final approval to House Bill (HB) No. 7704.

The measure, which expands the prohibited acts of discrimination against women in employment, was passed on third and final reading during the plenary session Tuesday night, May 5, with 227 affirmative votes.

Deputy Speaker Paolo Ortega V of La Union’s 1st District, who presided over the session, declared the bill’s passage.

The measure strengthens legal protection against unequal pay, biased promotions, unfair assignments, denial of benefits, and sex‑based dismissal.

House Majority Leader Sandro Marcos of Ilocos Norte’s 1st District, one of the principal authors, said HB No. 7704 updates the Labor Code to reflect how discrimination actually occurs in workplaces.

“Discrimination is not always loud or obvious. Sometimes it is hidden in lower pay, fewer assignments, withheld benefits, or decisions that quietly push women aside—and that is exactly the kind of workplace we want the law to address,” Marcos said.

He emphasized that the bill is part of the pro‑women legislative push under Speaker Faustino “Bojie” Dy III.

Specifically, the measure amends Article 133 of the Labor Code, making it unlawful for employers to discriminate against women solely on account of sex in terms and conditions of employment.

It retains the prohibition against paying women lower compensation than men for work of equal value and expands the ban on favoring male employees in promotions to include assignments and employment benefits.

The bill also prohibits employers from favoring men over women in dismissals or retrenchment policies, amends Article 135 to bar denial of statutory benefits because of sex and strengthens protections for pregnant employees by prohibiting dismissal during pregnancy, while on leave, or upon return to work.

Marcos said that if enacted, the bill will help ordinary working women by treating equality as a practical workplace rule rather than a ceremonial promise.

“For many women, equal opportunity begins with very concrete things: the same pay for the same value of work, a fair chance at promotion, protection during pregnancy, and assurance that benefits cannot be denied just because of gender,” he noted.

Employers who commit or attempt discriminatory acts face penalties ranging from ₱50,000 to ₱200,000 in fines, imprisonment of one to two years, or both, at the court’s discretion.

Conviction or acquittal will not bar aggrieved employees from filing separate civil actions for salaries, benefits, damages, and other relief.

Those who aid or abet discriminatory acts may also be held liable. (Ellson Quismorio)