Cavite bizwoman killed with tile cutter

CAVITE – A 58‑year‑old businesswoman was robbed and brutally killed inside her home in Barangay Pasong Camachile 1, Gen. Trias City, after being struck on the head with a tile cutter during a break‑in on Saturday, May 23.

Police said the victim was found lying in a pool of blood at around 6:45 a.m., shortly after returning from the market. She was rushed to the hospital but declared dead on arrival.

Investigators recovered stolen items including two cell phones with online cash balances worth about ₱50,000, ₱3,304 in cash, and the victim’s bag and CCTV device, which were discarded nearby.

The tile cutter allegedly used in the killing was also seized from the suspect, identified as “Mike.”

Authorities said the suspect confessed the crime to his uncle, who coordinated with barangay officials, leading to his arrest on Sunday, May 24.

The Cavite Police Provincial Office confirmed he has since executed a judicial confession. (Carla Bauto-Dena)