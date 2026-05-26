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Former PBA star Joseph Yeo scatters 7 triples as Xavier downs Uno HS in Fil-Chinese cagefest

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
CKSC’s Garri Sevilla and Xavier’s Joseph Yeo. (FCAAI photo)

Former PBA star Joseph Yeo erupted for 35 points in his first game and Xavier School romped to a 91-78 win over Uno High School in the 40s division of the Fil-Chinese Athletic Association Inc. (FCAAI) on Monday, May 25, at the Tanduay Gym in Quiapo.

Showing the versatility that made him one of best all-around players during his prime, Yeo scattered seven triples, including one that enabled the Powersox-AcroCity backed Golden Stallions to take control of the game in the third. They fell behind 42-47 at halftime.

With Bon Syiaco, Eldridge Liao, Randy Chua and Paul Chua providing the needed firepower, the Golden Stallions practically sealed the win when they took a 83-70 lead with a little over three minutes left.

Supported by Trigem, Uneans did try to launch a counter-attack but Xavier stood its ground to notch its second straight win since absorbing a 60-81 defeat to James Yap-led Hua Siong College of Iloilo in the opener two weeks ago.

Meantime, Sean Co and Garri Sevilla formed a deadly 1-2 punch as Big Chill-backed Chiang Kai Shek College downed Metro Asia-St. Peter the Apostle School, 80-61, to tie Xavier for third to fourth places in the 9-team tournament.

While it was Co who topscored for the Blue Dragons with 28 points, it was vlogger Sevilla who took the Best Player plum with a double-double performance of 25 points and 10 assists. Widely-known as Boss GK, Sevilla also had five rebounds in almost 33 minutes of action.

Hua Siong College and St. Stephen’s are currently tied for the lead with similar 2-0 records in the event backed by Genius Hardware, Ultraforce Tires, Cellboy, PGFlex Linoleum, Boysen, Lamtex Pipes, Jiang Nan, Hangry Pares, Powerhouse Tools, L.F. Fireworks, BYD Valenzuela, BAIC, Jetour, Oedo, 1118 Autospa, and TCL.

 

 

 

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