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AFP, PNP ensure proper burial for slain NPA rebel

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
(Photo via Glazyl Masculino)

BACOLOD CITY – The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) facilitated the burial of 30‑year‑old New People’s Army (NPA) member Vince Francis Dingding in a public cemetery in Barangay Isio, Cauayan, Negros Occidental on Sunday, May 24.

Brig. Gen. Jason Jumawan, commander of the 302nd Infantry Brigade, said the military and police coordinated with the municipal government to provide dignified burial services after Dingding’s parents declined to claim his remains.

His family requested only to witness the interment via video call, citing distress and safety concerns.

Authorities stressed that despite Dingding’s role as secretary of the Southwest Negros Guerrilla Front, he was accorded proper burial rites in line with humanitarian considerations.

Mayor Carmelo “Jon” Lazatin II and AFP officials emphasized respect and dignity in handling the remains.

Progressive groups and colleagues of Dingding mourned his death through vigils in Cebu City, while the AFP and PNP underscored that the burial demonstrated their commitment to humane treatment even of fallen insurgents. (Glazyl Masculino)

 

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