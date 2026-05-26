No survivors left in collapsed Pampanga building – rescuers

Authorities in Angeles City, Pampanga announced Monday night that search and rescue operations at the collapsed nine‑story building have officially ended after final assessments detected no signs of life.

At 8:27 p.m., the Unified Command System terminated rescue efforts, citing results from a life locator team that consistently showed no survivors.

The operation now shifts to search and retrieval, with teams set to begin recovery and clearing work Tuesday morning.

So far, four people have been confirmed dead, 26 rescued alive, and 17 remain missing.

Mayor Carmelo “Jon” Lazatin II directed retrieval teams to handle victims’ remains with dignity and respect throughout the process.

While many expressed gratitude to responders, some residents voiced hope that rescue operations might continue.

A native dog was pulled alive from the rubble earlier in the day, fueling speculation that survivors could still be trapped. (Tristan Lozano)