DOJ wants revocation of Bato’s gun licenses

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has called on the Philippine National Police (PNP) to revoke all gun licenses held by Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, stressing that firearm ownership is a privilege that should be withdrawn once an arrest warrant is issued.

DOJ Secretary Fredderick Vida said the PNP should have acted as early as May 25, noting reports that Dela Rosa owns more than 100 firearms.

“I expect the revocation to happen at the soonest possible time,” Vida emphasized, adding that the senator’s arsenal poses risks to law enforcers pursuing him.

Vida confirmed he will meet with PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez to ensure immediate action.

Meanwhile, PNP spokesperson Col. Allen Rae Co clarified that the police have yet to receive a formal request from the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) but assured that any revocation will be carried out swiftly and in accordance with Republic Act No. 10591.

Dela Rosa, facing charges of crimes against humanity, remains a fugitive but is believed to still be within Philippine jurisdiction. (Aaron Recuenco)