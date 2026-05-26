News

DOJ wants revocation of Bato’s gun licenses

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa (Manila Bulletin File Photo)

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has called on the Philippine National Police (PNP) to revoke all gun licenses held by Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, stressing that firearm ownership is a privilege that should be withdrawn once an arrest warrant is issued.

DOJ Secretary Fredderick Vida said the PNP should have acted as early as May 25, noting reports that Dela Rosa owns more than 100 firearms.

“I expect the revocation to happen at the soonest possible time,” Vida emphasized, adding that the senator’s arsenal poses risks to law enforcers pursuing him.

Vida confirmed he will meet with PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez to ensure immediate action.

Meanwhile, PNP spokesperson Col. Allen Rae Co clarified that the police have yet to receive a formal request from the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) but assured that any revocation will be carried out swiftly and in accordance with Republic Act No. 10591.

Dela Rosa, facing charges of crimes against humanity, remains a fugitive but is believed to still be within Philippine jurisdiction. (Aaron Recuenco)

Mayor Isko releases ₱18-M allowance for retired Manila teachers
Cebu fire death toll reaches 4
Aquino is opposition’s favorite punching bag
PBA: Beermen survive Barako
30 dead in central Kenya bus crash
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Gensan shares lead; Cebu, Quezon City prevail

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Gensan shares lead; Cebu, Quezon City prevail
Basketball Sports
Heat wave at French Open impacts clay courts, sends fans to sprinklers
Sports Tennis
Knicks blank Cavs, return to NBA Finals for first time since 1999
Basketball Sports
Saclag, Iniong-Araos nab golds in Asian MMA tilt
News Roundup