Driver hurt after crashing into crane truck in QC

A 47‑year‑old driver was injured after his multi‑purpose vehicle (MPV) crashed into a parked crane truck along the westbound lane of Commonwealth Avenue before dawn on Tuesday, May 26.

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Traffic Sector 5 said the accident occurred past 2 a.m. while construction work for the MRT‑7 project was ongoing in the area.

Initial investigation revealed that the MPV first struck two plastic barriers and a traffic cone before ramming the rear portion of the parked crane truck.

Construction workers nearby reported hearing a loud crash and later found the heavily damaged MPV at the scene.

The injured driver, a resident of Rizal who was on his way home to Sta. Ana, Manila, was rushed to a hospital and remains under observation, according to relatives.

Authorities said the impact shattered the MPV’s windshield and crumpled its roof, while the crane truck sustained damage to its right taillight.

The truck driver was taken into custody by QCPD Traffic Sector 5 as the investigation continues.

Both vehicles were later towed to the Traffic Sector 5 office for further examination. (Trixee Rosel)