Mayor Vico: No friends in corruption fight

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to transparent and accountable governance, stressing that it will not tolerate anomalous activities and will take appropriate action regardless of position—even if those involved are his friends.

On Monday, May 25, Sotto said the city government will act against activities that run contrary to its principles across all offices and departments.

He disclosed that two local government employees have been placed under preventive suspension pending administrative proceedings, while several barangay officials have also been issued preventive suspensions.

Sotto acknowledged the difficulty of pursuing such cases but reiterated his firm stance against corruption.

He strongly condemned the misuse of public funds for personal gain instead of community development programs and called for an end to such practices.

“Pinangako ko sa mga Pasigueño. Kaya kahit masakit sa loob ko na gawin ‘to, ‘yung iba kaibigan din natin, masakit—mahirap,” Sotto said.

“Pero walang mangyayari sa atin kung pagbibigyan nang pagbibigyan. Walang mangyayari sa Pilipinas. Nakita naman natin kung gaano kalala hanggang sa national to barangay,” he added.

Sotto revealed that one employee was found with substantial evidence of allegedly soliciting from a contractor—an unethical practice prohibited by the administration since 2019.

Another employee admitted to acting as a fixer for clients.

He noted that the City Legal Office is handling ongoing investigations, with related cases currently under review by the Blue Ribbon Committee.

Preventive suspensions have also been issued to several barangay officials.

The mayor emphasized that such actions will never be condoned by the city government.

He clarified that preventive suspension is not a penalty but a measure to allow investigations to proceed fairly and without interference.

Sotto urged the public to remain fair in judging officials by recognizing both accountability and good public service.

He also encouraged citizens to speak up against corruption despite fear, assuring them that the City Council handles cases fairly and based on evidence. (Richielyn Canlas)