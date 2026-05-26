Man headed to kin’s wake killed in road crash

A 45‑year‑old rider on his way to a relative’s wake was killed in Barangay Blumentritt, Murcia, Negros Occidental, on Sunday, May 24, after being thrown off his motorcycle and run over by a truck.

Police identified the victim as “Reynaldo” of Purok Sunrise, Barangay Blumentritt.

Investigators said he was about to enter the highway from a subdivision when another motorcycle, driven by a 23‑year‑old utility worker, collided with him.

The impact hurled Reynaldo into the opposite lane, where the left rear tire of a truck driven by a 40‑year‑old Cebu resident ran over him.

Reynaldo died from severe head injuries, while the utility worker sustained minor wounds.

Authorities said the victim’s family has yet to decide whether to press charges.

Both the utility worker and the truck driver will be released after the 18‑hour reglementary detention period if no case is filed. (Glazyl Masculino)