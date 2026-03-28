Parting of ways: Pat Aquino ends 12-year tenure as Gilas women coach

By REYNALD MAGALLON

It’s the end of an era for the Gilas Pilipinas women’s team.

Gilas Women and head coach Pat Aquino have parted ways, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas announced on Saturday, March 28.

The federation also revealed that it is already searching for the next coach for Gilas Women while Aquino will transition to a new role focusing on talent identification and grassroots development on the girls’ side, along with Program Director Norman Black.

The SBP thanks coach Patrick Aquino for everything that he has done for the program and for all his efforts in the development of women’s basketball in the country,” said SBP President Ricky Vargas in a statement.

“But now it’s time to move forward and do more for Gilas Pilipinas Women and the entire women’s basketball community in the country.”

Prior to the announcement, however, Aquino, himself, confirmed the development to Manila Bulletin-Tempo, although he was mum on what led to his departure.

Sources close to Aquino, however, revealed that the decorated mentor was hurt upon getting the pink slip as the program is reportedly looking to pivot to a different direction.

Under Aquino’s tutelage, both the women’s seniors and juniors team reached Division A status in FIBA Asia and kept it to this day.

The veteran tactician was also at the helm when the Nationals participated in their first tournaments outside the Asia-Pacific region — first in the FIBA Women’s World Cup pre-qualifying tournament in Rwanda and then just recently, the Women’s World Cup qualifying tournament in France.

It was also in that tournament where Gilas toppled higher-ranked Colombia for its first win outside Asian teams. The win even catapulted the nine place higher in the rankings, now landing at the 30th spot.

Under Aquino, Gilas Women have also ramped up its recruitment, adding the likes Vanessa de Jesus, Ella Fajardo, Mai-Loni Henson and current stars Louna Ozar, Stephanie Berberabe, Sumayah Sugapong, Naomi Panganiban and Sophia Dignadice.

Aquino also steered Gilas women to three SEA Games golds – the breakthrough in the 2019 in Manila, the second in Hanoi and the third in Bangkok just last December. The team finished with a silver in the Phnom Penh edition.