Adamson survives big scare from UE for 1st back-to-back wins

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Adamson staged a dramatic comeback in the third and completed a stirring 25-15, 25-18, 28-26 win over University of the East to secure its first back-to-back victories in the UAAP Season 88 women’s volleyball tournament at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion in Manila on Saturday, March 28.

After momentarily losing momentum in the third set and trailing 8-16, the Lady Falcons regained their rhythm and unleashed a game-changing 15-7 blitz to tie the match at 23-all.

A tense duek ensued with Shai Nitura and Frances Mordi starring for Adamson’s assault, while Khy Cepada leading the UE Lady Warriors’ counter.

The win — Adamson’s sixth in 10 games for solo fourth — didn’t come easy, as a reversed call on Mordi’s attack off a successful net-touch challenge forced a 25-all deadlock.

Lhouiz Tuddao then delivered a clutch block before Nitura hammered the final nail on UE’s coffin.

Meanwhile, it was another heartbreaking finish for the Lady Warriors, who absorbed their 10th loss in as many outings this year and 24th consecutive defeat since the opening round of Season 87.

Mordi, one of two Adamson stars in the running for the coveted MVP award, finished with 18 points on 16 spikes, one block and one ace on top of six digs and six receptions.

Nitura, for her part, chipped in 13 points apart from nine digs and eight receptions

Tuddao and Abegail Segui chipped in nine and seven points, while Fhei Sagaysay tallied 12 excellent sets on top of three points. Athea Aposaga, who had a crucial block in the third, logg six digs and 12 receptions.

Cepada, for her part, poured all her 14 points on attacks while Kesha Marie Famulagan and Bea Zamudio scored six points apiece in a losing cause.

In the men’s division, UE reaffirmed its master over Adamson with a gritty 25-23, 26-24, 20-25, 25-22 win to break its six-game slide in the men’s side.

The Red Warriors leaned on Roy Piojo and Raquim Aceron, who delivered timely blows to blunt the Soaring Falcons’ rally in the first two sets before sealing the deal in the fourth.

UE improved to 2-8 and tied with its victims at seventh and eighth, respectively, in the standings.

Piojo paced the Warriors with 21 points — all on attacks — while Aceron fired 21 points on 19 kills and two blocks on top of 23 receptions.

Leo Coguimbal and Zyro Ornos topscored for Adamson with 11 and nine points, in a losing cause.