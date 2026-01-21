Eala arrives in Manila, confirms participation in Philippine Women’s Open

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Alex Eala has officially confirmed her participation in the WTA 125 Philippine Women’s Open scheduled from Jan. 26 to 31 at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

The announcement came after Eala arrived in Manila on Wednesday, Jan. 21, following her stint at the Australian Open.

“Yes, I will be playing next week. I’m looking forward to it, and I hope people can come out and support the Pinays,” Eala was quoted as saying upon her arrival.

“It’s a huge milestone in Philippine tennis, and I think it’s a big deal for all of us Filipina tennis players,” she added.

In Melbourne, she lost to Alycia Parks, 6-0, 3-6, 2-6, in the opening round singles, and also bowed to Magda Linette and Shuko Aoyama with Brazilian partner Ingrid Martins, 6-7 (3), 6-2, 3-6.

The world No. 49 Eala was given one of the wildcard berths in the said tournament that the country is hosting for the first time, along with rising player Tenny Madis.

Meanwhile, confirming participation is 2024 Paris Olympics silver medalist Donna Vekic.