Bejino delivers PH’s first gold at ASEAN Para Games; 3×3 wheel basketball squads settle for silver

NAKHON RATCHASIMA, Thailand — Swimmer Gary Bejino set the tone for the Philippine delegation after capturing the country’s first gold medal in the 13th ASEAN Para Games and breaking a meet record. The Tokyo Paralymian clocked five minutes and 32.08 seconds to reset the meet mark in the men’s 400-meter freestyle S6 event at the 80th Birthday Aquatics Center on Wednesday.

But more than resetting his previous record of 5:38.26 in Cambodia back in 2023, it was a fitting birthday gift for his son Gray, who turned two on the first day of the tournament in this competition for differently-abled bodies.

“I am happy to get the gold and have my time be a bit faster,” Bejino said.

“It so happened that the first day of the competition coincided with my son’s birthday as well as my coach Bryan Ong and coach Leo Ramos’ birthday yesterday. It added more motivation for me to win.”

A few minutes after Bejino’s victory, veteran tanker Ernie Gawilan followed suit as he won the gold medal in the men’s 400m freestyle S7 with 5:02.39.

Gawilan is dedicating his gold medal to his wife and their incoming daughter, which will be born next month.

“First of all, I dedicate this victory to the country and to my baby who will be born soon,” Gawilan said.

Meanwhile, both the national men’s and women’s 3×3 wheel basketball squads settled for silver medals after losing to hosts Thailand in the final at Hall 1 of Terminal 21 Korat.

The Pilipinas Warriors suffered a 13-20 loss to the Thais while the Lady Warriors suffered a 5-12 defeat.

Marydol Pamati-an also clinched a silver medal in the women’s 41-kilogram event at para powerlifting after tallying a total lift of 77kgs while Denesia Esnara got a bronze medal in the 45kg event after lifting 73kgs.

Michael Bayani grabbed a bronze medal in para cycling while Francisco Ednaco also took the bronze medal in the singles event of Tenpin Bowling.