14-player SMART/MPVSF PH taekwondo juniors vie in world meet

The mission is both challenging and daunting, but the Philippine Taekwondo Association (PTA) is convinced the 14-player SMART/MVP Sports Foundation national team can pull off a big surprise in the 2026 World Taekwondo Junior Championships slated on April 9–18 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Two years ago, Tachiana Keizha Mangin made a significant impact in the global showpiece when she reigned in the 49kg division to end the country’s 28-year gold medal drought in Chuncheon, South Korea.

Tasked to keep the fire burning in the biennial event are Chuck Aeron Alariao (-63kg) and Juan Victorio Ongsiako Yamat (-48kg) in the boys’ side, while the girls’ campaign will be spearheaded by the exciting duo of Rhiyanne Agatha Shat Cadilena (-46kg) and Felicity Jana Castel (-44kg).

PTA Grand Master Hong Sung-chon and Secretary-General Rocky Samson have the same belief the Filipino jins have what it takes to go toe-to-toe even against the very best having trained long and hard for the event that has attracted more than 50 countries.

Other members of the PH team that will be headed by former Olympian Stephen Fernandez are Von Gabriel Polo Barbosa (-45kg), Jian Axl Khloe Liyad (-51kg), Matt Rejhan Lavestre (-55kg), Louis Andrei Lim (-59kg) and Von Ryan Romantico (-68kg) – all determined to become world champions like Mangin and Alex Borromeo (1996).

Also competing in the girls side are Ryzza Anne Shyreen Cadilena (-42kg), Cheska Paula Banawa (-49kg), Princess Sarah Grace Pascual (-52kg), EJ Gaa (-55kg), and Mary Heart Capulong (-63kg).

Backing the PH delegation that will leave on April 9 are Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee and longtime supporter Milo.

Apart from the Koreans, players from France, US, Turkey, China, and Germany are also fancied to figure prominently in the week-long event.