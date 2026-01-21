Marcos gives additional cash incentive to SEA Games medalists

President Marcos has announced that his office will provide more cash incentives to Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) medalists.
The move, he said, is a symbol of gratitude for representing the Philippines in the 33rd SEAG held in Thailand in December last year.
During the homecoming celebration for the athletes, who represented the country in the multi-sport biennial meet, Marcos said the Office of the President will match the cash incentives received by medalists under the law.
“Bilang pagkilala sa inyong natatanging tagumpay, mula sa Tanggapan ng Pangulo, tatapatan natin ng kaunting cash incentive na nakalaan sa ating mga nanalong atleta (As recognition of your outstanding achievements, from the Office of the President, we will be granting cash incentive allocated for our winning athletes),” Marcos said during the homecoming celebration held at the Foro de Intramuros in Manila on Wednesday, Jan. 21.
“Para sa mga gold medalist, may tig-iisa kayong 300,000 piso, for the gold medals. Sa mga nag-uwi naman ng silver, may 150,000 piso ang bawat isa sa inyo. At para sa mga bronze medalist, may 60,000 naman ang makukuha ninyo (For the gold medalists, each of you will receive P300,000 for your gold medals. Those who brought home silver will receive P150,000 each. And for the bronze medalists, you will receive P60,000 pesos),” Marcos announced.
All athletes, who won in other tournaments aside from the Sea Games, will also receive P10,000 each.
“Batid nating walang katumbas na halaga ang inyong sakripisyo, ngunit tanggapin ninyo ito bilang simbolo ng pagpupugay at pasasalamat ng mamamayang Pilipino sa inyong kabayanihan (We recognize that your sacrifice is beyond measure, but please accept this as a symbol of the Filipino people’s tribute and gratitude for your heroism),” Marcos said.
All medalists are eligible for incentives under Republic Act No. 10699, also known as the Athletes and Coaches Incentives Act. SEA Games gold medalists will receive P300,000 each, silver medalists will get P150,000 each, and bronze medalists will receive P60,000 each.
‘Babawi tayo’
In his speech, the President hailed the athletes for showing what Filipino athletes can achieve. He added that although the Philippines placed sixth in the recently-concluded SEAG, he believes that the athletes will bounce back in the next tournaments.
“Dala ang bandila ng ating bansa, pinakita ninyo kung ano ang kayang marating ng atletang Pilipino (Carrying our nation’s flag, you showed how far a Filipino athlete can go),” he said.
“At sa pagtatapos ng kompetisyon, hindi naman ninyo kami binigo. Nakuha ng Pilipinas ang ika-anim na ranggo, at kagaya ng nabanggit nga ng ating Olympic Chairman eh dapat mas mataas pa ‘yan. Pero ‘di bale, babawi nga tayo (And at the end of the competition, you did not disappoint us. The Philippines placed sixth, and as our Olympic Chairman mentioned, it should have been even higher. But that’s all right—we’ll come back stronger),” he added.
The Philippines tallied a total of 277 medals in the SEA Games, higher than last two SEA Games’ hauls.
He further hailed the athletes, saying they are all winners for Filipinos, whether they won medals or not.
“Buong pagmamalaki naming kinikilala ang husay at galing na ipinamalas ninyo. Ngunit, may medalya man o wala, panalo kayong lahat sa puso ng sambayanang Pilipino (With full pride, we recognize the skill and excellence you have displayed. Whether or not you won a medal, you are all winners in the hearts of the Filipino people),” Marcos said.
The President also hailed the historic victories Filipinos pulled off during the biennial meet, including the first gold in women’s tennis courtesy of Filipina ace tennis player Alexandra Eala; pole vaulter EJ Obiena’s fourth Sea Games gold medal; and the Philippine Women’s National Football Team first-ever gold medal.
“Maraming, maraming salamat sa makasaysayang tagumpay na ito. Ipinakita ninyo ang angking galing at lakas ng mga kababaihang Pilipino. Tawag nga ito, this is certainly a “herstory” that is one for the books (Thank you very, very much for this historic victory. You have shown the innate talent and strength of Filipino women. As they say, this is certainly a ‘herstory’ that is one for the books),” Marcos expressed.
In recognizing the Filipino athletes, Marcos assured them that the government is expanding grassroots and youth sports programs, increasing the necessary facilities, and further strengthening support for athletes who compete on the global stage.
“Ginagawa natin ang lahat ng ito upang hubugin ang mga susunod na henerasyon ng atletang Pilipino—mga kabataang may pangarap, may paniniwala sa sarili, at handang lumaban sa ngalan ng ating bandila (We are doing all of this to shape the next generation of Filipino athletes—young people with dreams, self-belief, and the readiness to fight in the name of our flag,” Marcos said.
“Higit sa pagkilala at sa mga suportang inyong natanggap, nais kong bigyang-diin ang kahalagahan ng disiplina (Beyond the recognition and support you have received, I want to emphasize the importance of discipline),” Marcos added.
The Philippines sent its largest contingent to the biennial regional sporting event with more than 1,500 athletes and officials. The Philippines earned 50 golds, 73 silvers and 154 bronzes.