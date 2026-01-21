Trillanes, group file plunder, graft raps vs VP Sara

Former Senator Antonio “Sonny” Trillanes, along with nine other complainants, has filed plunder, graft, and other criminal charges before the Office of the Ombudsman against Vice President Sara Duterte.

The complaints were lodged against Duterte not only in her capacity as vice president but also as former secretary of the Department of Education (DepEd) and former mayor of Davao City.

The group argued that she should be held accountable for alleged violations of several laws, including the Anti-Plunder Act (Republic Act No. 7080), the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act (RA 3019), and the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees (RA 6713).

In addition, the charges cite provisions of the Revised Penal Code on direct and indirect bribery, the Anti-Money Laundering Act (RA 9160), and the Forfeiture Law (RA 1379).

The complaints cited the alleged offenses committed by Duterte during her tenure in public service like the misuse of her confidential and intelligence funds (CIF).

Trillanes and his group said that P125 million of confidential funds (CF) were given to the Office of the Vice President in December 2022 and the P500 million CF was received by the OVP in 2023.

“For each quarter covering the period January to September 2023, the OVP disbursed P125,000,000 for each quarter or a total of P375,000,000,” the complaints stated.

“The OVP no longer disbursed the remaining amount of P125,000,000 applicable for the 4th quarter of 2023. Although viewed by most as savings, if the subject confidential funds were really intended for particular public use, the underspending can have significant negative consequences, including delays in project implementation, reduced economic activity, increased costs, erosion of public trust, and challenges in future budget allocations,” the complainants also alleged.

They also claimed that aside from the CF received by the OVP, the DepEd was also given P150 million from June 30, 2022 to June 19, 2024. From that amount, P112,500,000 was utilized, they added.

Out of an aggregate CF of P650 million for both the OVP and DepEd for 2023, Trillanes and his group said that Duterte spent P487,500,000.

“The P150,000,000 CF the respondent (VP Duterte) requested for the DepEd is particularly shocking and mind-boggling because the DepEd is a civilian agency that is concerned primarily with the education of elementary and secondary grade students. Before this, requesting confidential funds for said civilian agency, particularly in the amount of P150,000,000.00, was completely unheard of,” they also alleged.

At the same time, they said: “Also unheard of is the P500,000,000 CF respondent requested and obtained for the OVP. Like the DepEd, the OVP is likewise a civilian agency which, prior to respondent Duterte’s assumption to Office, did not receive any CIF.” (Czarina Ong Ki)