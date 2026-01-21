Tickets for semis and finals of PH Women’s Open already sold out

Tickets for the semifinals and finals of the inaugural Philippine Women’s Open have officially sold out as fans anticipate the potential participation of hometown hero Alex Eala following her unfortunate exit in the Australian Open yesterday.

Listed as a wildcard in both singles and doubles, supporters expect the 20-year-old to play in the country’s first-ever WTA 125 event to be held at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center from Jan. 24-31.

Organizers announced earlier that standard and premium tickets for the semifinals on Jan. 30 and the finals on Jan. 31 are already sold out, with only qualifying and main draw passes still available online and limited onsite.

The qualifying matches will run from January 24-25, while the main draw is set to take place on January 26-29.

While fans are optimistic to see Eala on the court, the WTA No. 49 is yet to confirm her attendance in the event.