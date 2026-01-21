Exciting and more challenging PVL All-Filipino Conference seen 

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

A new format awaits a streamlined 10-team field as the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference unfolds on Jan. 31 at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

Under the new system, a team that sweeps the single round-robin eliminations earns an outright berth to the semifinals. Should no team dominate the elims, the top four squads will clash in the Qualifying Round knockout matches, with the winners advancing to the next round.

The losing teams, meanwhile, will be relegated in the newly-introduced Play-In Stepladder phase where teams ranked fifth to 10th get a second chance to stay alive.

Rankings throughout the eliminations and beyond will be determined using the FIVB Classification System, which accounts for wins, set ratio and points ratio, reinforcing fairness and consistency.

Semifinals, meanwhile, will be a single round-robin format using the FIVB system to rank the teams, with the top two squads advancing to the best-of-three finals at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Organizer Sports Vision aims to wrap up the tournament by April 28.

The revamped competition format aims not only to reward excellence, but also to sustain the suspense and keep more teams in the title hunt longer.

Raising the curtain on opening day are a pair of compelling matchups between new-look Galeries Tower against Cignal at 4 p.m., followed by Akari and Choco Mucho at 6:30 p.m.

Equally exciting matches are also set on Feb. 3 at the same venue with Farm Fresh squaring off against a retooled Nxled squad at 4 p.m., followed by last conference’s breakout team ZUS Coffee against Capital1 at 6:30 p.m.

Multi-titled and fancied team Creamline takes the floor on Feb. 5 against PLDT at 6:30 p.m., after Choco Mucho and Cignal at 4 p.m.

With defending champion Petro Gazz taking a leave of absence and Chery Tiggo folding up, the PVL now operates with a tighter 10-team cast. However, rather than diminishing the competition, this shift has redistributed talent across the league – a development that could further level the playing field.