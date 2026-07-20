Marcos backs DFA protest against racist propaganda

By Argyll Geducos

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has personally viewed the controversial AI‑generated video by China Daily that depicted Filipinos as monkeys and joined the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) in condemning the racist portrayal, Malacañang said Monday, July 20.

Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro confirmed that the President was briefed by Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro and Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. on the government’s response.

“Napanood niya po ’to… at ito po ay sinusuportahan po ng Pangulo,” Castro said.

The Palace stressed that Marcos shared the outrage of Filipinos, rejecting the offensive depiction as unacceptable.

“Hindi matatanggap iyong ganoong paglalarawan sa mga Pilipino na bilang unggoy,” Castro emphasized.

The DFA has already lodged a formal diplomatic protest demanding the removal of the video and related materials, while the Philippine Embassy in Beijing conveyed the same demand to China Daily’s editor‑in‑chief.