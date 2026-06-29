Impeachment court to decide on sealed tax records in VP Sara’s trial

By Hannah Torregoza

MANILA – The impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte may hinge on whether the Senate, sitting as the impeachment court, allows the opening of a sealed box containing her income tax records.

Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian explained that while the box was not marked during the pre‑trial conference, the court retains the authority to decide on its admissibility once the prosecution formally offers it as evidence.

Senate Secretary and Impeachment Clerk of Court Renato Bantug earlier clarified that the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) box cannot be opened without the court’s authorization.

The defense has filed a comment opposing the prosecution’s manifestation to unseal the records of Duterte, her husband Manases Carpio, and their firms.

The box, transmitted by the BIR to the House Committee on Justice last April, was forwarded sealed to the Senate after an earlier motion to open it failed.

It is among the evidence tied to Article II of the impeachment complaint, which accuses Duterte of amassing unexplained wealth and failing to truthfully disclose her assets, liabilities, and net worth.

The Senate impeachment trial is set to begin on July 6, with the court expected to determine not only the relevance of the tax records but also the broader rules governing evidence in high‑profile political proceedings.