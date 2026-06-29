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Brake failure suspected in Quezon City taxi crash

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
A taxi rests with its front portion heavily damaged after it allegedly lost its brakes and crashed into the wall of a commercial establishment along Batasan-San Mateo Road in Barangay Batasan Hills, Quezon City, on Sunday night, June 28. (Photo courtesy of Jufor Marañon)

By Trixee Rosel

QUEZON CITY – Authorities are investigating whether mechanical failure or human error caused a taxi to slam into the wall of a commercial establishment along Batasan‑San Mateo Road in Barangay Batasan Hills on Sunday night, June 28.

Police said the 55‑year‑old driver, who was heading home to San Mateo, Rizal after a day of work, reported that the taxi suddenly lost its brakes around 8:20 p.m.

To avoid an oncoming vehicle, he swerved to the right but ended up hitting the wall.

The impact damaged both the front portion of the taxi and the establishment’s wall.

The driver sustained a knee injury and abrasions on his arms but was immediately assisted by responders and is now in stable condition.

“We still need to verify whether there was a mechanical failure,” said Police Captain Paul Larugal, deputy commander of QCPD Traffic Sector 5, noting that investigators are determining if faulty brakes or driver fatigue triggered the accident.

Authorities reminded motorists to keep their vehicles in proper working condition and avoid driving when tired to prevent similar incidents.

 

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