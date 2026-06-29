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Family dispute sparks soldier’s rampage in Cagayan

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
The seized weapons and ammunition from the soldier who ran amok in Cagayan. (Photo from PNP)

By Freddie Lazaro

CAMP TIRSO H. GADOR, Tuguegarao City – A 28‑year‑old soldier was arrested after allegedly firing his weapons indiscriminately in Claveria, Cagayan, before dawn on Sunday, June 28, following a heated family dispute.

Police identified the suspect as “Bugoy,” married, and a resident of Calanasan, Apayao.

Investigators said he went to his brother‑in‑law’s house in Barangay Luzon, challenged him to come out and fight, and when ignored, fired several gunshots before fleeing in a gray vehicle toward Abulug.

The victim’s wife, who is also the suspect’s sister, told police they were awakened by the commotion and gunfire.

Authorities later recovered six spent 5.56‑mm cartridge cases, three spent .45‑caliber cartridge cases, and one live 5.56‑mm round at the scene.

Lawmen apprehended the suspect in Barangay Centro 8, Claveria, and seized an M16 rifle, a .22‑caliber rifle with scope, a .45‑caliber pistol, magazines, bullets, a bolo, and various military gear.

The suspect was brought to the Claveria police station for documentation and the filing of charges.

Police Col. Mardito G. Anguluan, director of the Cagayan Police Provincial Office, commended the swift response of officers and urged the public to report suspicious activities to ensure peace and order in communities.

 

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