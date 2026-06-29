Taguig man charged after threatening wife with bolo, sumpak

By Jonathan Hicap

Police have filed charges against a 34‑year‑old man who allegedly threatened to kill his wife with a bolo during a heated argument in Barangay Pinagsama on June 28.

Authorities said the suspect, identified only as alias Anthony, pointed the bladed weapon at his wife during the quarrel, forcing her to flee and seek help at Taguig Police Sub‑station 3.

Responding officers found him still armed with the bolo inside their residence on Guyabano Street.

Upon arrest, police discovered a concealed improvised firearm known locally as a “sumpak,” loaded with a live 5.56mm round. Both the bolo and the firearm were confiscated.

The suspect now faces charges of grave threats and illegal possession of bladed, pointed, or blunt weapons, with additional liability for the improvised firearm.