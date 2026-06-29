Kim Chiu’s ‘bad joke’ fallout: Ice Seguerra draws flak while actress remains mum

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

The controversy surrounding Kim Chiu’s now-viral joke about Ryzza Mae Dizon appears to have taken on a life of its own.

While Kim has remained silent amid the growing backlash, it is “Eat Bulaga!” director Ice Seguerra who has become the latest target of online criticism after answering a reporter’s question about the issue.

Ice was asked to weigh in on the controversy during a recent media interview. Although he admitted that he has not actually seen the viral clip that sparked the debate, he still shared a general reminder about being mindful of others.

“I think it would be better if we are more sensitive of people,” Ice said.

Instead of ending the conversation, however, Ice’s remark ignited another round of online discourse, with many netizens questioning why the singer-actor-director commented despite acknowledging they had not watched the video.

“Di nakita video tapos may say siya,” one user wrote.

Others accused Ice of applying a double standard, with one netizen commenting, “Nagsalita ka pero yung mga rape joke ni Joey wala kang say hahahaa.”

Another wrote: “Ano masama sa sinabi ni Kim ha Ice??? I think it would be better also if you have an open mind to the joke of other person! And be sensitive also to the jokes of Joey de Leon.”

Some also came to Ice’s defense, saying the director merely answered a question during the interview.

The controversy traces back to a scripted comedic exchange on “It’s Showtime.”

During the segment, co-host Jugs Jugueta appeared dressed as a scary character. Reacting to his appearance, Kim quipped that he looked like Ryzza Mae.

The line quickly spread across social media, with some viewers interpreting it as a jab at the former child star’s appearance.

Others argued that Kim’s remark was directed at Jugs’ costume as part of the show’s scripted banter and had been taken out of context.

As the debate continued, many netizens maintained their support for Kim.

“Did Kim deliberately say that Ryzza Mae is not that pretty? The issue was blown out of proportion because the two are on separate noontime shows and different network,” one commenter wrote.

Another explained what they believed was the real context of the joke.

“Hindi naman si Lutos Feet ang kahawig ni Ryzza. Si Jugs mismo mas kahawig ni Ryzza kaysa nagpanggap na Lutos Feet si Jugs. ‘Yon ang ibig sabihin ni Kim. Joke for Jugs. Intindihin mabuti ang joke na sinasabi niyo.”

One supporter added, “Basta galing talaga sa bibig ni Kimmy, asahan niyo na ang mga bashers.”

For now, Kim has yet to issue a statement on the issue, but the online discussion continues to widen, drawing in personalities who had little to do with the original joke and fueling a broader debate on comedy, context, and sensitivity.