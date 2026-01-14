Jillian Ward, David Licauco, Cassy Legaspi, Beauty Gonzalez lead Kapuso stars at Sinulog 2026

The festive spirit of this year’s much-anticipated Sinulog Festival is set to reach new heights as GMA Network’s regional arm, GMA Regional TV, brings some of the country’s brightest stars for an unforgettable weekend of celebration in Cebu.

On Friday, January 16, Kapusong Cebuanos will be treated to an afternoon of infectious energy and good vibes as Allen Ansay of “TiktoClock” together with Althea Ablan, Larkin Castor, and Shan Vesagas headline the fun-filled Kapuso Mall Show at Ayala Central Bloc at 4 p.m.

More fun unfolds on Saturday, January 17, with the exciting participation of “Hating Kapatid” stars Vince Maristela, Cheska Fausto, and Cassy Legaspi in the Kapuso Mall Show at The Terraces, Ayala Center Cebu at 4 p.m.

Adding to the spectacular mall show experience are the surprises from Martin del Rosario, Mike Tan, and Beauty Gonzalez from the upcoming GMA Afternoon Prime series “House of Lies,” which is set to air on Monday, January 19.

The Sinulog spectacle continues Sunday, January 18, via the Kapuso Mall Show bannered by Kim de Leon, David Licauco, and Jillian Ward of the upcoming GMA Prime series “Never Say Die,” airing this February. Catch them as they spread kilig and showcase their undeniable charisma at SM City Cebu, 4 p.m.

GMA Regional TV and Synergy makes the much-anticipated Sinulog Festival extra special on Sunday with its special live coverage of the Sinulog Grand Parade beginning at 1 p.m.

Catch the livestream via www.gmaregionaltv.com and on the social media pages of GMA Regional TV, GMA Regional TV News, and GMA Integrated News.