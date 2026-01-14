By REYNALD MAGALLON

TNT survives big night from Cansino to book fourth straight finals

TNT banked on the late game heroics of Jordan Heading and Rey Nambatac to survive a big game from CJ Cansino and break the hearts of Meralco, 99-96, in the PBA Season 50 Philippine Cup semifinals at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, Jan. 14.

Nambatac and Heading provided the spoiler role to Cansino’s career night, generating six straight points in a matter of 10 seconds to turn the tables on the Bolts who had a comfortable five point lead, 96-91, with 27 ticks left on the clock.

Nambatac drained a quick four pointer to cut the lead down to just one before Heading completed a crucial steal against Cansino right under TNT’s goal to easily score two more points to take the lead.

The two actually formed a deadly one-two punch just for the Tropang 5G with Heading firing 31 points while Nambatac added 25 to help TNT advance to a fourth straight finals appearance.

Their performance matched the explosion of Cansino who sizzled with 36 points — 26 of which he poured in the final frame to singlehandedly pull Meralco on the lead after trailing for as many as 15 early on.

Meralco was still down by 10, 76-86 with four minutes left before Cansino spearheaded a 20-5 run to take the 96-91 advantage.

Oftana, who was struggling offensively with only 10 points to show, made up for it with two crucial defensive stops in Meralco’s last two possessions.

The TNT star blocked Cansino’s layup attempt that could have given back the lead to Meralco and then bothered the Meralco guard once more in the three-point attempt that could have sent the game to an extra period at the buzzer.