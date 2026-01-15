SMB weathers late Ginebra storm to move a win away from Finals return

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Marcio Lassiter found his range and June Mar Fajardo was back to his usual dominant form.

But it was the intangibles from Chris Ross that spelled the difference as San Miguel repelled Barangay Ginebra’s comeback, 115-109, to move one win away from a finals return in the PBA Season 50 Philippine Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, Jan. 14.

With the Beermen facing another furious comeback from the Kings in the waning seconds, Ross, like what he had been doing all game long, secured a crucial rebound off CJ Perez free-throw misses to help SMB seal a 3-2 advantage in the race-to-four affair.

The veteran guard finished with nine points and eight assists but made his presence felt more on the defensive end with three steals and two blocks.

He also had two crucial defensive stops — one a huge block on RJ Abarrientos and another clean swipe on Jayson David, all of which in transition — that killed the momentum for Ginebra and silenced its roaring crowd.

Fajardo, after being limited to single digit in the last two games, finished with a double-double of 21 points and 11 rebounds, while Lassiter fired 16 points spiked by four triples.

CJ Perez chipped in 20 points while Mo Tautuaa also stepped up with 18 points and nine rebounds.

Scottie Thompson paced Ginebra with 20 points, seven rebounds and seven assists while RJ Abarrientos and Stephen Holt had 17 and 16 respectively