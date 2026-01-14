2 convicted sex offenders barred at airports – BI

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) announced that two foreign nationals, both convicted sex offenders in their respective countries, were denied entry into the Philippines.

BI Commissioner Joel Anthony M. Viado identified them as Borje Millert Hultberg, 63, from Sweden, and Rene Reyna, 52, from the United States.

Hultberg and Reyna were intercepted by immigration officers last Jan. 6 at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) and Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), respectively.

The BI said that Hultberg was convicted in Sweden in 2003 for possession of child pornography, while Reyna was found guilty in 2013 of indecency with a child who was 16 years old.

It also said the two foreigners have been included in the BI’s blacklist and banned from entering the Philippines.

Viado urged the public “to report suspicious foreign nationals who might be engaged in activities that threaten our youth.”

“The protection of children is non-negotiable,” he stressed.

He pointed out that individuals with prior convictions involving moral turpitude, particularly crimes against children, “will not be allowed entry into our country.” (Jeffrey Damicog)