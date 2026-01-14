BI warns public against online love scams

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has issued a warning to the public about online love scams that exploit the bureau’s name to deceive victims.

The BI urged individuals to exercise caution when interacting with online acquaintances, particularly those who later claim to have sent packages or request money for supposed government fees.

It also said the public should immediately verify suspicious emails or online messages and to refrain from sending money or personal information.

The warning was issued after a woman approached the BI to seek help in verifying an email allegedly sent by an immigration official regarding the delivery of a parcel abroad.

“The email claimed that the parcel, supposedly sent by her foreign boyfriend, had been ‘intercepted by the Bureau of Immigration under the Ministry of Interior’ and required the payment of fees for its release,” the BI said.

It pointed out that “the email was fraudulent and forms part of a romance or love scam scheme.”

It said it does not intercept parcels, facilitate deliveries, or collect fees for the release of packages, and “it does not operate under a ‘Ministry of Interior.’”

It also said its mandate is limited to immigration control and border management, and “not the handling or clearance of parcels.” (Jeffrey Damicog)