HeadlinesNews

BI warns public against online love scams

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has issued a warning to the public about online love scams that exploit the bureau’s name to deceive victims.

The BI urged individuals to exercise caution when interacting with online acquaintances, particularly those who later claim to have sent packages or request money for supposed government fees.

It also said the public should immediately verify suspicious emails or online messages and to refrain from sending money or personal information.

The warning was issued after a woman approached the BI to seek help in verifying an email allegedly sent by an immigration official regarding the delivery of a parcel abroad.

“The email claimed that the parcel, supposedly sent by her foreign boyfriend, had been ‘intercepted by the Bureau of Immigration under the Ministry of Interior’ and required the payment of fees for its release,” the BI said.

It pointed out that “the email was fraudulent and forms part of a romance or love scam scheme.”

It said it does not intercept parcels, facilitate deliveries, or collect fees for the release of packages, and “it does not operate under a ‘Ministry of Interior.’”

It also said its mandate is limited to immigration control and border management, and “not the handling or clearance of parcels.” (Jeffrey Damicog)

Robredo urges employers: Provide shuttle to workers
Mass gatherings banned again in GCQ areas
PNP: 179 cops positive for COVID-19
Pido: ‘We must win all 4 games’
Price of shabu to rise – PDEA
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Sandiganbayan: Fugitive Zaldy Co not entitled to judicial relief

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sandiganbayan: Fugitive Zaldy Co not entitled to judicial relief
Headlines News
DILG awaits formal ICC warrant for Bato
Headlines News
Rabin Angeles, Angela Muji serve manifold thrills in ‘A Werewolf Boy’
Entertainment
Nxled taps Bang Pineda, 4 others
Sports Volleyball