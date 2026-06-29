Volunteer teacher, soldier killed in Lanao ambush

MALABANG, LANAO DEL SUR – A newly licensed professional teacher and a Philippine Army soldier were killed in a bloody ambush in Barangay Lamin on Saturday afternoon, June 27, underscoring the human toll of violence in the province.

Authorities said ten unidentified armed men opened fire on a military convoy from the 64th Infantry Battalion, killing Corporal Jayson Castro.

In the crossfire, 23‑year‑old Hapipa Saripada Macadato, a volunteer teacher under the Ministry of Basic, Higher and Technical Education (MBHTE) of BARMM, was fatally struck while riding a local motorcycle‑for‑hire.

She sustained a gunshot wound to the back of the head and died instantly.

The convoy’s driver was wounded, while five other soldiers escaped unharmed.

Police and military forces rushed to secure the area, recovering spent shells from M14 and M16 rifles and an unexploded rifle grenade.

In its official statement, the MBHTE condemned Macadato’s death, calling it “a profound loss not only to her family and loved ones, but also to the education sector.”

The agency extended condolences to her family and vowed to coordinate with authorities during the investigation.

Joint military and police units are conducting intelligence and pursuit operations to identify the attackers and determine their motive. (Selena Atun)