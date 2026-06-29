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Bam urges stricter age rules over video game ban

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
A mobile device displays the interface of the video game GoreBox on June 25. The Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) imposed a temporary ban on the physics-driven sandbox game after police investigators found that a 14-year-old Grade 9 student involved in a fatal school shooting in Tacloban City was a frequent player prior to the incident. (Photo by John Louie Abrina)

By Hannah Torregoza

Senator Paolo “Bam” Aquino IV on Monday, June 29 rejected Malacañang’s openness to restrict or ban violent video games following the Tacloban school shooting, saying regulation should focus on age‑appropriate access rather than outright prohibition.

Aquino stressed that numerous studies show no link between video games and school shootings, arguing that games have become a convenient scapegoat whenever violence occurs.

Instead, he urged stricter enforcement of existing rules governing mature‑rated content.

“There are many games that are not meant for children. Maybe what we can clarify is if there is anything that can be stricter. Children’s access to mature video games should be stricter,” Aquino said, adding that stores and online platforms should be held accountable for compliance.

The senator likened video game ratings to film and television classifications, noting that enforcement of age restrictions is often weak.

He emphasized that parents also play a critical role in monitoring their children’s gaming habits, while developers must strengthen safeguards against predators and harmful individuals on online platforms.

Earlier, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. was open to proposals restricting or banning violent online games after investigators found that one of the minors involved in the Tacloban school shooting was an avid player of Gorebox, an 18+ online game.

Aquino countered that banning video games entirely is not a viable solution, calling instead for clearer, stricter policies on age restrictions and enforcement mechanisms to protect minors without curtailing the medium as a whole.

 

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