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PNP intensifies school safety programs amid rising incidents

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
A homemade caliber .38 gun and a kitchen knife are found by police from the backpacks of two minor male students during a routine bag inspection at the Aparri School of Arts and Trade (ASAT) in Aparri, Cagayan on June 26. (Photo from Philippine National Police)

By Aaron Recuenco

MANILA – Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez, Jr. has ordered all police units nationwide to step up crime prevention programs and expand efforts to safeguard schools, in support of the Department of Education’s (DepEd) initiative to strengthen student welfare.

Speaking at the flag‑raising ceremony, Nartatez underscored the urgency of protecting students following recent violent incidents in Tacloban City, Cavite, Leyte, and Cagayan.

He directed police units to increase visibility around schools, strengthen coordination with local officials and parents, and intensify youth‑focused initiatives.

“Keeping our schools safe begins long before a crime is committed. Prevention is just as important as enforcement,” Nartatez said, assuring parents that the PNP remains committed to ensuring children can learn without fear.

As part of the expanded campaign, Nartatez instructed Women and Children Protection Desks (WCPDs) to boost information drives on bullying, child abuse, exploitation, and online safety.

He also tasked the PNP Anti‑Cybercrime Group to widen cyber safety lectures for students and teachers to help them recognize online threats.

The PNP is also backing DepEd’s proposal to hire more guidance counselors, emphasizing the importance of early intervention and mental health support alongside law enforcement presence.

“Law enforcement has an important role in maintaining a safe learning environment, but it is not a role we perform alone. Our focus is on prevention, protection, and partnership with educators, parents, and community leaders,” Nartatez said.

By combining increased police visibility, rapid response to incidents, and stronger child protection programs, the PNP aims to create a secure and orderly atmosphere conducive to student growth and development.

 

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