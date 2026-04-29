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House panel finds probable cause to impeach VP Sara

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
Vice President Sara Duterte (Photo from OVP Facebook)

The House Committee on Justice unanimously voted on Wednesday, April 29, to declare probable cause in two impeachment complaints against Vice President Sara Duterte.

With 53 members in favor and none opposed, the panel completed the three-step process—sufficiency in form, sufficiency in substance, and probable cause—needed to endorse the complaints to the plenary.

Committee chair Rep. Gerville “Jinky Bitrics” Luistro announced, “The chair pronounces that the existence of probable cause has been declared with respect to both the Saballa complaint and the Cabrera complaint.”

The committee will now prepare a report for plenary adoption.

If approved, the Vice President will be formally impeached and the articles of impeachment transmitted to the Senate, which is constitutionally mandated to convene as an impeachment court.

Rep. Leila de Lima moved to consolidate the two complaints following the vote.

Vice President Duterte’s impeachment is being sought over her offices’ alleged misuse of P612.5 million worth of confidential funds; untruthful declarations in the filing of her statements of assets, liabilities, and net worth; unexplained wealth; and death threats to President Marcos, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, and former House Speaker Leyte 1st district Rep. Martin Romualdez.

Wednesday’s hearing delved into the respondent’s alleged threats to the First Family in November 2024 and acts of destabilization.

National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Melvin Matibag served as the main resource person. (Ellson Quismorio)

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