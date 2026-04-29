Jillian Ward, David Licauco, Kylie Padilla, Miguel Tanfelix banner this year’s Bangus Festival

A night of vibrant celebration, non-stop entertainment, and unstoppable energy awaits Kapusong Dagupeños on Thursday, April 30 as GMA Regional TV brings some well-loved Kapuso stars to Dagupan City to join the much-awaited celebration of Bangus Festival 2026.

Hearts are set to be full as the cast of “Never Say Die,” Jillian Ward, Analyn Barro, and David Licauco, deliver surprises in the Kapuso Fiesta.

Elevating the celebration and adding a dose of excitement to the unforgettable event are Kylie Padilla, Buboy Villar, Cheska Fausto, John Vic De Guzman, and Miguel Tanfelix from the upcoming GMA series “Task Force: Firewall.”

Keeping the energy flowing and the fans engaged is Kapuso host Pepita Curtis.

Don’t miss them in the fun-filled Kapuso Fiesta at the GMA Stage, De Venecia Road Extension at 7 p.m.

“Never Say Die” airs Monday to Friday at 8:55 p.m on GMA.