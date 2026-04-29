CHED urges higher education schools to defer tuition hikes

The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) on Wednesday, April 29 urged higher education institutions (HEIs) to hold off on planned tuition increases, saying the timing is not appropriate despite rising operational costs.

CHED Chairperson Shirley Agrupis said the commission has received several requests from institutions seeking to raise tuition.

“Marami po kaming natanggap na request but iisa lang naman po ang sagot namin. While we recognize the increasing prices and mga kailangan ng isang higher education institution, nakikiusap kami na I think this is not the right time to increase tuition fees,” Agrupis said.

She made the statement during a press conference for the ceremonial signing of the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of Republic Act No. 11551, or the Labor Education Act, and a memorandum of agreement on the Lifelong Learning Education Assistance Program for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

Agrupis assured that CHED is continuing discussions with HEIs as part of its coordination efforts on tuition-related concerns.

Meanwhile, she said the harmonization of tuition-related policies for state universities and colleges (SUCs) has already been completed.

She added that the proposal has been submitted to the Department of Budget and Management, covering government-funded institutions under Republic Act No. 10931, or the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act, which provides free tuition in SUCs and other state-run institutions. (Ellalyn De Vera-Ruiz)