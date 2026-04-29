Ex-con killed in Pasay rooftop gunfight after shooting cop

An ex-convict was killed in a tense rooftop chase and gunfight with police in Pasay City on Tuesday night, April 28, less than 24 hours after he shot a cop in an earlier encounter.

Pasay City Police chief Col. Joselito De Sesto identified the suspect as Jet Mark, 28, an alleged member of the Sputnik Gang and a resident of F. Victor Street, Barangay 61. He died on the spot from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said Mark had recently been released from jail for drug violations under Republic Act 9165 and robbery-holdup cases in Cavite.

Earlier that day, Mark shot Staff Sgt. Carlo Rebulanan, 40, of Pasay City Police Substation 2, while officers were attempting to arrest him for illegal discharge of a firearm around 5 a.m. along Pasillio 3, F. Victor Street.

Rebulanan sustained a gunshot wound to the shoulder and is currently undergoing treatment at Pasay City General Hospital.

Police immediately launched a pursuit operation after Mark fled the scene.

By 8:15 p.m., police tracked him down on Leonardo Street, Barangay 62, Pasay City, following a tip from a concerned citizen.

Instead of surrendering, Mark allegedly opened fire again while hiding on rooftops, repeatedly discharging a .45-caliber pistol and leaping from house to house in a desperate bid to escape.

Operatives from Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT), Station Intelligence Section (SIS), Tactical Motorcycle Riding Unit (TMRU), and Substation 2 cornered him, triggering a firefight that ended his life.

De Sesto said the swift police response prevented further harm and underscored the dangers faced by officers in the line of duty. (Jean Fernando)