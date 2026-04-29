Man caught trying to claim P172-M lotto prize with fake ticket

A 50-year-old man was arrested at the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) in Mandaluyong City after allegedly attempting to claim a P172-million lottery jackpot using a tampered ticket that he said was sold to him by another person.

The suspect went to the PCSO on Monday, April 27, claiming he had won the April 7 draw.

PCSO officials said the ticket failed initial verification, including checks on its security features.

Records also showed that the legitimate winner had already claimed the prize on April 13.

Authorities were alerted, leading to the suspect’s arrest.

During the investigation, the man admitted that the ticket was not his and claimed it had been sold to him.

The suspect is now under the custody of the Mandaluyong Police and will face charges for falsification under Article 172 of the Revised Penal Code. (Hannah Nicol)