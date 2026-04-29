Bold Ambition: Apphle Celso embraces her sultry side

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

From sweet-faced pop idol to unapologetically bold screen presence, Apphle Celso’s evolution may surprise some but for her, it feels exactly on cue.

Once known for polished performances and bubblegum pop beginnings, Apphle is rewriting her narrative sans filter.

A former member of the P-Pop group P-Pop Generation alongside Ashtine Olviga, Celso once moved within the safe, wholesome lanes of mainstream entertainment. While Olviga continues to build a career anchored on light, family-friendly projects, Celso has stepped into a far more provocative spotlight as one of VMX’s rising bombshells.

It wasn’t an impulsive leap.

For years, Celso said she turned down offers from VMX head Vic del Rosario Jr., weighing her options carefully as she built a steady career in commercials—a space she once imagined herself staying in for life.

“Marami naman opportunities. Marami naman akong puwedeng gawin,” she said. “Pero parang napagtanto ko lang din na maybe, try something new, something challenging, something bold sa career ko.”

Her turning point came in 2025, after failing to secure a major television commercial she had pinned her hopes on.

“Sabi ko kay Boss Vic, ‘Kapag hindi ako na-approve sa project na ito, mag-VMX na ako.’ E, hindi po ako na-approve. Nag-VMX na po ako.”

Now fully immersed in the platform’s daring storytelling, Celso admits she’s found a different kind of creative rush.

“At this moment, ini-enjoy ko ang journey ko sa VMX. Iba yung thrill, yung excitement dahil hindi naman ito basta-basta.”

Her latest project, “Kesong Puti,” signals a deeper dive into that transformation. Directed by Rodante Pajemna Jr., the film explores ambition, innocence, and the cost of survival in a morally shifting world. Celso promises a performance that pushes further than her previous VMX outing in “Scorpio Nights 4.”

“Mas matapang ang performance ko rito… level up dapat,” she said. “Yun ang gusto ko sa VMX, nailalabas ko yung naughty side ko.”

“Kesong Puti” is now streaming exclusively on the VMX app and website.