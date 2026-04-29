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2 cops sacked for escorting illegally mined ore in Misamis

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Sacks of illegally mined ore were recovered from two policemen and four civilians in Opol, Misamis Oriental. (Photo from PNP)

Two policemen and four civilians were caught transporting suspected illegal mineral ores at a checkpoint in Opol, Misamis Oriental.

PNP Chief Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez, Jr. ordered the involved policemen’s relief from duty, saying.

“We have a zero-tolerance policy for rogue policemen. Aside from criminal charges for violating the Mining Act, they will face immediate administrative cases for grave misconduct,” he said.

The suspects yielded 58 sacks of ores worth P290,000, firearms, ammunition, phones, and a jackhammer.

“We will not allow the uniform to be used for illegal activities… I have ordered the Internal Affairs Service to fast-track their summary dismissal proceedings,” Nartatez noted.

“Command responsibility is being reviewed. If there were lapses on the part of supervisors, they will also be held accountable. We will not let a few rotten apples tarnish the organization,” he added. (Aaron Recuenco)

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