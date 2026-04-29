PH crime drops 50% under Safer Cities – Remulla

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla announced on Tuesday, April 28, that crime in the Philippines has dropped by 50 percent under the government’s Safer Cities Initiative, launched earlier this month.

Speaking at the inauguration of fire facilities and in meetings with local officials in Catanduanes, Remulla said the decline is evident in both urban and rural areas.

“Bumagsak ang krimen by 50 percent sa buong Pilipinas. Hindi lang po sa mga kilalang siyudad, kundi pati sa malalaking siyudad sa buong bansa,” he said.

Remulla attributed the decrease to sustained peace and order, achieved through law enforcement and cooperation among barangays, police, and local governments.

“Peace and order are possible through the positive application of the law and cooperation between barangays and the police. It is possible to have a more peaceful community without killing anyone,” he added.

The initiative includes preventive measures such as curfews for minors, regulation of late-night activities, and increased police visibility in public spaces.

“We must take back the streets. We must take back our communities. We must promote peace and order. It is everyone’s responsibility,” Remulla emphasized.

He explained that the Safer Cities approach builds on earlier crime reduction gains while focusing on visibility and public confidence since its launch on April 6. (Ellalyn De Vera-Ruiz)