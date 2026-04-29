Tondo teens nabbed for truck theft, illegal gambling

Two out-of-school youths were arrested in Tondo, Manila after allegedly stealing metal parts from a truck chassis, an incident that went viral online.

The Manila Police District (MPD) identified the suspects as “Den,” 18, and “RPT,” 16, who were subsequently caught during an “Oplan Galugad” operation while engaged in illegal gambling.

The police identified one of the suspects after he was earlier seen on video dismantling metal items from a moving truck.

Authorities are working to locate the truck operator to file theft charges.

The two face gambling charges, with the minor turned over to the Manila Department of Social Welfare (MDSW).

Patrols along R-10 and nearby areas will be intensified to prevent similar incidents, the MPD noted. (Diann Calucin)