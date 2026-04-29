Maria Isabel Lopez survives California car crash

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Beauty queen-actress Maria Isabel Lopez is now recovering after surviving a serious car crash in California, United States.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News published on Tuesday, April 28, Lopez recounted the حادثe, which occurred along Gravenstein Highway corner Hessel Road in Sebastopol.

“I was driving home… I was five minutes away when we had a head-on collision with a car on the opposite lane,” she said, describing how events unfolded rapidly. “My iPhone said, ‘This is an emergency.’ My airbag burst… The door couldn’t be opened from inside. An ambulance came and I was brought to Kaiser Santa Rosa.”

Medical examinations later revealed that Lopez suffered an intestinal rupture. She underwent emergency surgery, during which doctors removed approximately 70 centimeters of her intestines.

Lopez remained confined in the hospital for 13 days and experienced further complications, including inflammation and an abdominal abscess that required another procedure.

“Now I’m back home with a wound vacuum in my abdomen to speed the healing process,” she said.

Photos of Lopez in a hospital bed circulated on social media on April 27, prompting concern among fans. Her daughter, Mara Lopez, later reassured the public, saying her mother’s survival was what mattered most.

Lopez’s husband also confirmed that she is now out of the hospital and continuing her recovery at home.