Girl, 13, found dead in Negros sugarcane field

BACOLOD CITY – A 13-year-old girl was found dead in a sugarcane field in Barangay Poblacion West, Candoni, Negros Occidental, on Monday, April 27.

Police Capt. Leonel Adolacion, Candoni police chief, said the victim had been asked by her mother to buy ice on Sunday, April 26, at a sari-sari store in Barangay Haba, Candoni.

She failed to return home, and her family initially assumed she was with her friends. When she did not come back, they searched for her but were unable to find her.

The next day, a 15-year-old minor and his friends discovered her body in a sugarcane field.

Adolacion said the victim sustained a forehead injury caused by an unknown object. He added that police already have persons of interest and leads in the investigation.

The Provincial Forensic Unit is examining the victim’s body, noting that her clothes were intact when she was found.

Police are reviewing closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage to identify the person last seen with her. (Glazyl Masculino)