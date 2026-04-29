Brazen ambush: 2 shot dead at busy QC intersection

Motorcycle-riding gunmen opened fire on a white Suzuki S-Presso in a brazen daylight ambush at the intersection of EDSA and Timog Avenue in Barangay South Triangle, Quezon City, at around 4:10 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28, leaving two men dead.

Police said at least two suspects, wearing helmets and casual clothing, blocked the vehicle before the back rider repeatedly fired at close range with an undetermined caliber of firearm, hitting both male car occupants.

A Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) personnel who witnessed the incident said the attackers deliberately intercepted the vehicle before opening fire, causing panic among motorists and pedestrians in the area.

Responding authorities found one victim lying on the road while the other remained inside the passenger seat, both suffering gunshot wounds based on the initial police report.

Both victims were rushed to the East Avenue Medical Center for emergency treatment.

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) later identified the victims as alias “Norberto,” 51, a driver from Cubao, and alias “Ceferino,” 75, a passenger from Teachers Village.

Norberto was declared dead on arrival at around 4:49 p.m., while Ceferino later succumbed to his injuries at about 6:55 p.m.

The QCPD said the case has been turned over to its Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit (CIDU) at Camp Karingal.

Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage from nearby establishments to identify the suspects and trace their escape route.

Brig. Gen. Randy Glenn Silvio, QCPD director, said follow-up operations and intensified manhunt efforts are ongoing to determine the identities of the gunmen and the motive behind the attack. (Trixee Rosel)