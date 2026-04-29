PCU-D rules 1st UCAL badminton tournament in grand fashion

In front of their wildly-cheering supporters, the Philippine Christian University-Dasmarinas Dolphins did not disappoint as they ruled the inaugural staging of the badminton event in grand fashion in the PGFlex-UCAL Season 8 held recently at the Dasmariñas campus gym.

Inspired by the applause that grew louder each time they scored, the Dolphins went on to win all 5 golds staked in the one-day event, bettering their 4-of-5 showing in the table event held two weeks ago.

It also atoned for a disappointing fourth-place finish in men’s basketball last week.

Jeffrey Ambat and Kate Abales led PCU-D’s assault after winning the singles event in the men’s and women’s divisions apart from leading the school to overall team championship.

Emerging winners in doubles were Arend Del Rosario and Mark Delos Reyes in men’s side and Arlyn Peromingan and Shekinan Devera in the distaff side.

Christian and Ella Riogelon also shone for the Dolphins after stamping their class in the mixed doubles event.

Up next for league that fully supported by Akari, Advance Solutions Inc., Smart Sports, Spalding, Quintana Sports, Crane Faucet, Hapee Toothpaste, CafeFrance, Vital, TopFlite Academy, Maruyama, and Gerry’s Grill, Mighty Bond, and Undfitd Sportswear are 3×3 basketball and esports.